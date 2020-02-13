Royce & Associates LP Has $38.19 Million Stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,290 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 53,437 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.54% of Insight Enterprises worth $38,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

NSIT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Bruce Armstrong sold 3,523 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $232,975.99. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NSIT stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.06. 746,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.50. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $46.28 and a one year high of $73.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

