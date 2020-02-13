Royce & Associates LP Has $38.25 Million Holdings in Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS)

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,121,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,252 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 6.11% of Verso worth $38,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verso by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 728,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,779 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in Verso by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 716,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Verso by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 520,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after buying an additional 293,886 shares during the period. Moab Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Verso by 203.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 443,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after buying an additional 297,542 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Verso by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 15,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded shares of Verso from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Verso stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.95. The company had a trading volume of 129,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.89 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day moving average is $14.95. Verso Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $26.18.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.70 million. Verso had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Analysts anticipate that Verso Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Verso Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

