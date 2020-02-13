Royce & Associates LP Has $41.13 Million Stock Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,265,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,747 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 6.60% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $41,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSII. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 237.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 74,790 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the period. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HSII shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of HSII stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,453. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $44.66. The company has a market cap of $530.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.07.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

