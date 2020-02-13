Royce & Associates LP Has $41.70 Million Stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,450,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,487 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 2.89% of Cooper Tire & Rubber worth $41,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 149.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CTB traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.39. The company had a trading volume of 172,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,550. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.09. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a 52 week low of $22.46 and a 52 week high of $34.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.80.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTB. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

