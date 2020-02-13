Royce & Associates LP Has $43.59 Million Holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,669,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 624,945 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 8.33% of Resources Connection worth $43,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RECN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Resources Connection in the second quarter valued at about $2,463,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Resources Connection in the third quarter valued at about $2,411,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Resources Connection by 130.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 111,071 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Resources Connection by 437.5% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 62,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 50,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Resources Connection by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after purchasing an additional 50,171 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RECN traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.54. 96,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,928. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $470.48 million, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.21. Resources Connection, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.96.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $184.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RECN shares. BidaskClub downgraded Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

In other Resources Connection news, CFO Jennifer Y. Ryu sold 1,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $25,423.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,817.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Resources Connection Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

