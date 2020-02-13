Royce & Associates LP Has $54.81 Million Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,602 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.50% of Fair Isaac worth $54,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth $54,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 4,545.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $424.00.

NYSE:FICO traded up $7.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $418.09. 205,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.12 and a beta of 1.16. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $238.76 and a twelve month high of $426.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $400.43 and a 200 day moving average of $352.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.53 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 76.72%. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.74, for a total value of $173,870.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,651.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.03, for a total transaction of $637,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,779,791.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,928 shares of company stock valued at $38,170,398. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.