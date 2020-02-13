Royce & Associates LP Has $58.78 Million Stock Holdings in Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,362,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,453 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 6.75% of Seacor worth $58,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Seacor during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Seacor during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Seacor by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 10,022 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Seacor by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Seacor by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares during the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seacor alerts:

Shares of CKH traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.12. 34,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,963. Seacor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.41 and a twelve month high of $51.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $814.26 million, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Seacor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised Seacor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

About Seacor

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Seacor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.