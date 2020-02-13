Royce & Associates LP Increases Position in Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,450,851 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 3.58% of Caleres worth $34,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAL. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 5,789.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Caleres during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Caleres by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Caleres by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in Caleres during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CAL. ValuEngine upgraded Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Caleres in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Caleres to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caleres has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

NYSE:CAL traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.94. 215,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,526. Caleres Inc has a 52-week low of $14.30 and a 52-week high of $32.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $723.46 million, a P/E ratio of -57.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $792.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.97 million. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 13.84% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Caleres Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

