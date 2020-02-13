Royce & Associates LP Increases Position in Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 794,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,431 shares during the quarter. Quaker Chemical comprises about 1.2% of Royce & Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Royce & Associates LP owned 4.48% of Quaker Chemical worth $130,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the third quarter worth $63,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 523.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical in the third quarter valued at about $405,000. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Shares of KWR stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $182.11. 122,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,007. Quaker Chemical Corp has a fifty-two week low of $141.79 and a fifty-two week high of $224.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.96 and its 200-day moving average is $161.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.46.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.50%.

In other Quaker Chemical news, insider (Steve) Brockhurst Stephen 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $153.00 price target on shares of Quaker Chemical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.