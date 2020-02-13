Royce & Associates LP Raises Stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,405,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,205 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.05% of Huntsman worth $58,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUN. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,360,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,356 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 162.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,200,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,317 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,575,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,510,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,404,000 after acquiring an additional 767,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,715,000. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Huntsman stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.54. 3,403,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,920,320. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.31, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average is $22.20. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $25.66.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 17.06% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The company’s revenue was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $23.21 in a report on Monday, November 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Huntsman to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Cfra lowered their price target on Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Huntsman from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.30.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

