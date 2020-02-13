Royce & Associates LP Raises Stock Holdings in National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 508,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 7.27% of National Presto Industries worth $44,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in National Presto Industries by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in National Presto Industries by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in National Presto Industries by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in National Presto Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in National Presto Industries by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded National Presto Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of NYSE NPK traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.58. 30,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,850. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.11. National Presto Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.39 and a 12-month high of $133.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 7.23.

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

