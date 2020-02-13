Royce & Associates LP Sells 11,026 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 617,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,026 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 5.48% of Kadant worth $65,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KAI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Kadant by 441.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 12.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Kadant by 281.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kadant by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kadant alerts:

NYSE:KAI traded down $16.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.82. 424,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,870. Kadant Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.67 and a 52 week high of $114.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.32.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $182.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KAI shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Kadant in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price target on shares of Kadant from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

In other Kadant news, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 4,188 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total transaction of $421,522.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,112.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 5,581 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $538,678.12. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 96,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,295,937.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,972 shares of company stock valued at $6,630,559 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.