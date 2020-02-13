Royce & Associates LP Sells 112,478 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,891 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 112,478 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.22% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $43,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 19.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 45,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 30.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 23,181 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter worth approximately $3,860,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 6.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SSD traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.20. 176,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.90. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.80 and a 52 week high of $88.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $262.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.61 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.61, for a total transaction of $86,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,166.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

