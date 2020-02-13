Royce & Associates LP Sells 143,757 Shares of Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 877,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 143,757 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.89% of Franklin Electric worth $50,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 265.2% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

FELE has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of FELE stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $60.60. 194,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,060. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.27. Franklin Electric Co. has a one year low of $42.87 and a one year high of $61.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.43%.

In other news, VP Steven William Aikman sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $61,686.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,688.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $109,751.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,486.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

