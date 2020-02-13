Royce & Associates LP Sells 279,619 Shares of Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,488,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 279,619 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 2.01% of Meritor worth $38,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in Meritor by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 25,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Meritor by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Meritor by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Meritor by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Meritor by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 30,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTOR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.60. 1,133,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,270,316. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Meritor Inc has a 52-week low of $15.96 and a 52-week high of $27.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.88.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.38 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 71.38% and a net margin of 5.65%. Meritor’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meritor Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Paul Bialy sold 3,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $85,689.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 170,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $4,226,134.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 250,728 shares of company stock worth $6,179,082. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MTOR. ValuEngine downgraded Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Meritor in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

