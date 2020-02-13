Royce & Associates LP Sells 30,838 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 632,308 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,838 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.99% of Manhattan Associates worth $50,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MANH. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,325,000 after buying an additional 7,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,325,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $438,551,000 after buying an additional 137,409 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

MANH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

Shares of MANH traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.96. 520,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,717. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 60.58 and a beta of 1.54. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.37 and a 52 week high of $90.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.58 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

