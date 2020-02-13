Royce & Associates LP Sells 31,790 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 592,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 31,790 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 2.42% of Innospec worth $61,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Innospec in the third quarter worth $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Innospec by 72.7% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Innospec in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Innospec in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new position in Innospec in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Innospec stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,505. Innospec Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.49 and a 52 week high of $107.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.25.

In other news, Director Hugh Aldous sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $301,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,600.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

