Royce & Associates LP Sells 41,124 Shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its holdings in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 947,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,124 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.44% of Houlihan Lokey worth $46,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 20.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,010,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,590,000 after purchasing an additional 171,528 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 71.0% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 912,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,175,000 after purchasing an additional 379,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,091,000 after purchasing an additional 38,642 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 520.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 557,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,161,000 after purchasing an additional 467,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $488,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $390,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Preiser sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,179,700 in the last quarter. 38.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HLI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.15. 189,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,940. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.95. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $59.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $333.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.36 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HLI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.44.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

