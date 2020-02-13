Royce & Associates LP Sells 4,853 Shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its holdings in First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,792 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,853 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.07% of First Citizens BancShares worth $61,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 113,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,556,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,751,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 188,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,984,000 after purchasing an additional 16,081 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 307.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Shares of FCNCA stock traded up $5.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $534.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,498. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a 52-week low of $381.50 and a 52-week high of $542.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $528.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $494.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.14.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $431.52 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

FCNCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub cut First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.