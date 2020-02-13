Royce & Associates LP Sells 63,993 Shares of Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in shares of Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,099,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,993 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 2.27% of Arcosa worth $48,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 24.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,267,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,324 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,517,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,624,000 after acquiring an additional 51,598 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 610,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,215,000 after acquiring an additional 87,463 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 408,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after acquiring an additional 26,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 14.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 379,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,978,000 after acquiring an additional 47,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACA. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Sidoti upped their target price on Arcosa from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.69.

ACA stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.67. The company had a trading volume of 234,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,938. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.38 and a 200-day moving average of $38.49. Arcosa Inc has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $47.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

