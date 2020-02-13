Royce & Associates LP Sells 69,672 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,011,198 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 69,672 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.59% of Cognex worth $56,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Cognex by 2,053.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 647,930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,310,000 after purchasing an additional 617,837 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Cognex during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,091,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in Cognex by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,510,794 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $74,225,000 after acquiring an additional 283,241 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Cognex during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,873,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 749,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,833,000 after acquiring an additional 92,251 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert Willett sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $3,627,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,627,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNX traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.46. 1,163,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,410. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $39.98 and a 1 year high of $59.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.45 and its 200-day moving average is $50.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.11 and a beta of 2.07.

Several analysts have issued reports on CGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 target price on Cognex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Cognex in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.30.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

