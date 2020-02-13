Royce & Associates LP Sells 71,340 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 775,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 71,340 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 2.75% of Forward Air worth $54,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Forward Air by 320.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 153,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after acquiring an additional 116,650 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Forward Air by 304.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after acquiring an additional 105,284 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Forward Air by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,366,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,418,000 after acquiring an additional 84,801 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Forward Air by 27.5% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 302,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,298,000 after acquiring an additional 65,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Forward Air by 203.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after acquiring an additional 64,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens decreased their target price on Forward Air from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price target on Forward Air and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.53. 72,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.93. Forward Air Co. has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $72.09.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $381.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.28 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.68%.

Forward Air Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

