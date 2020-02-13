Royce & Associates LP Sells 7,221 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,221 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.12% of RBC Bearings worth $44,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 529.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

In related news, insider Robert M. Sullivan sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $325,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 1,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $184,672.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,070 shares of company stock valued at $709,538. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ROLL. Bank of America cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of RBC Bearings to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. RBC Bearings has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.67.

NASDAQ:ROLL traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $180.43. 87,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,037. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.12. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $125.02 and a twelve month high of $185.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.89 and a 200 day moving average of $162.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.85 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 12.35%. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.