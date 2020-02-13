Royce & Associates LP Trims Position in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX)

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 653,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 489,501 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.88% of Minerals Technologies worth $37,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 11.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTX traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.41. 78,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.31. Minerals Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $45.26 and a 52 week high of $63.75. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.46.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $440.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.73%.

In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Dj Monagle III sold 14,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $778,115.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,697,554.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Cipolla sold 7,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $403,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,092.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Minerals Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

