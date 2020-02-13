Royce & Associates LP Trims Position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 699,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,634 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 2.66% of PC Connection worth $34,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 79.3% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 137.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 16,586 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 26.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 9.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXN traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.24. 68,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.51. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.15 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.92.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. PC Connection had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $716.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PC Connection news, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 12,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.09, for a total value of $656,251.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,476,535.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $161,990.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 108,832 shares in the company, valued at $5,404,597.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,039 shares of company stock worth $1,791,365 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Sidoti set a $47.00 price target on PC Connection and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

