Royce & Associates LP Trims Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,310,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 222,069 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.20% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $56,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 101.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 17.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RBA shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James set a $43.50 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

RBA traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $42.78. 199,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.27 and its 200 day moving average is $40.85. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

