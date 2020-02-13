Royce Global Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RGT) CEO Christopher D. Clark Purchases 4,500 Shares

Royce Global Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RGT) CEO Christopher D. Clark purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $52,335.00.

NYSE:RGT traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $11.63. 27,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,427. Royce Global Value Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $12.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.77.

Get Royce Global Value Trust alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust during the 4th quarter worth $2,743,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust in the third quarter valued at about $479,000. Matisse Capital increased its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 189.9% in the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 64,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 42,482 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Royce Global Value Trust in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Round Table Services LLC bought a new position in Royce Global Value Trust during the third quarter worth about $155,000.

About Royce Global Value Trust

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

Further Reading: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Global Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Global Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.