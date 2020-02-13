Rubycoin (RBY) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.00

Rubycoin (CURRENCY:RBY) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 13th. During the last week, Rubycoin has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Rubycoin has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $1.00 worth of Rubycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rubycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0533 or 0.00000519 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00027966 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006098 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000392 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Rubycoin Profile

Rubycoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. Rubycoin’s total supply is 27,459,294 coins. The Reddit community for Rubycoin is /r/rubycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rubycoin’s official Twitter account is @rubycoinorg. Rubycoin’s official website is www.rubycoin.org.

Rubycoin Coin Trading

Rubycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rubycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

