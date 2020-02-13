Rupee (RUP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $82.00

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Rupee has a market capitalization of $286,243.00 and $82.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rupee has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Rupee

Rupee is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 37,718,400 coins. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain. Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org. The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog.

Buying and Selling Rupee

Rupee can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

