RWE (FRA:RWE) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

RWE (FRA:RWE) has been assigned a €40.00 ($46.51) target price by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RWE. Metzler set a €34.70 ($40.35) price target on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €29.30 ($34.07) price target on RWE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on RWE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RWE in a report on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €31.59 ($36.74).

Shares of FRA RWE opened at €32.88 ($38.23) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €29.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €27.31. RWE has a fifty-two week low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a fifty-two week high of €23.28 ($27.07).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

