Ryder System (NYSE:R) Issues Earnings Results

Ryder System (NYSE:R) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.98), Briefing.com reports. Ryder System had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Ryder System’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

R traded down $5.18 on Thursday, reaching $45.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,939,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,305. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.84. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $67.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.25 and its 200 day moving average is $51.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 38.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Ryder System from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Ryder System declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase 1,500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

