Ryder System (NYSE:R) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10-1.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.56. Ryder System also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.10-1.50 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on R. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryder System from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra lowered shares of Ryder System from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Ryder System from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ryder System from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of Ryder System stock traded down $3.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.84. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $67.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 38.69%.

Ryder System declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase 1,500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

