Ryder System (NYSE:R) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.10-1.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $9-9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.04 billion.Ryder System also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to -0.8–0.65 EPS.

Shares of R stock opened at $45.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $67.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.69%.

Ryder System announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback 1,500,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on R. Stifel Nicolaus cut Ryder System from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised Ryder System from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital upgraded Ryder System from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Ryder System from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra downgraded Ryder System from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.00.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

