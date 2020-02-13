Ryder System (NYSE:R) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.80)-(0.65) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.06. Ryder System also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.10-1.50 EPS.

Ryder System stock traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.01. The company had a trading volume of 50,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,496. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $67.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.69%.

Ryder System announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on R shares. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Ryder System from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryder System from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Ryder System from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ryder System from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Ryder System from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.00.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

