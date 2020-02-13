SafeCapital Price Tops $3.83 on Major Exchanges (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 13th. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for $3.83 or 0.00037454 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCapital alerts:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00020641 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00211868 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000237 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 175.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002192 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000501 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital (CRYPTO:SCAP) is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 1,062,452 coins and its circulating supply is 806,813 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here. SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital. SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io.

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

SafeCapital can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCapital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.