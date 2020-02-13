SafeCoin (SAFE) Hits Market Capitalization of $590,812.00

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $590,812.00 and approximately $30.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0213 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.13 or 0.01288340 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00048887 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00017190 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00222624 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009690 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002515 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00068499 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004754 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org.

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.