Safestore (LON:SAFE) Receives “Hold” Rating from Liberum Capital

Safestore (LON:SAFE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Safestore to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Safestore from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Numis Securities downgraded shares of Safestore to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Safestore from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 870 ($11.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safestore has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 825 ($10.85).

Shares of Safestore stock opened at GBX 805 ($10.59) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 793.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 712.73. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.86. Safestore has a 1 year low of GBX 557 ($7.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 829 ($10.91).

About Safestore

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

