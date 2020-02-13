Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) versus Datadog (NYSE:DDOG) Head-To-Head Analysis

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) and Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.2% of Sailpoint Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of Datadog shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Sailpoint Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sailpoint Technologies and Datadog’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sailpoint Technologies -3.13% 1.57% 0.94% Datadog N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sailpoint Technologies and Datadog, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sailpoint Technologies 0 7 8 0 2.53 Datadog 0 8 6 0 2.43

Sailpoint Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $27.43, indicating a potential upside of 8.16%. Datadog has a consensus target price of $42.40, indicating a potential downside of 12.58%. Given Sailpoint Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sailpoint Technologies is more favorable than Datadog.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sailpoint Technologies and Datadog’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sailpoint Technologies $248.92 million 9.09 $3.67 million $0.16 158.50 Datadog N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sailpoint Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Datadog.

Summary

Sailpoint Technologies beats Datadog on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments. Its solutions include IdentityIQ, an on-premises identity governance solution; IdentityNow, a cloud-based multi-tenant governance platform; IdentityIQ File Access Manager that secures access to data stored in file servers, collaboration portals, mailboxes, and cloud storage systems; and IdentityAI, a cloud-based identity analytics solution for organizations to detect potential threats before they turn into security breaches. The company sells its products and solutions to commercial enterprises, educational institutions, and governments directly, as well as through system integrators, technology partners, and value-added resellers. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc. provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

