salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Mark J. Hawkins Sells 876 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total value of $166,185.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,445,323.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

salesforce.com stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $188.64. 3,129,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,776,474. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.99. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $137.87 and a twelve month high of $192.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.75 billion, a PE ratio of 200.68, a PEG ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in salesforce.com by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in salesforce.com by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.49.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

