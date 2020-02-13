salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.58. salesforce.com posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full-year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for salesforce.com.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Cross Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.49.

CRM opened at $189.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $137.87 and a 12 month high of $192.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.83. The stock has a market cap of $167.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total transaction of $261,412.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,644,267.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 464,252 shares of company stock valued at $78,535,262. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,521,967,000 after buying an additional 2,499,996 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,429,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,762,334,000 after buying an additional 762,963 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,265,009 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,078,418,000 after buying an additional 1,646,325 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,389,563 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $876,558,000 after buying an additional 251,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,225,781 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $687,281,000 after purchasing an additional 119,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on salesforce.com (CRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.