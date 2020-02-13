SaluS Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16,051.00 (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. SaluS has a total market capitalization of $8.04 million and $16,051.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SaluS has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SaluS coin can currently be bought for about $7.94 or 0.00077652 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00048031 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00067947 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001115 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,375.58 or 1.01502140 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000684 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000418 BTC.

About SaluS

SaluS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto. The official website for SaluS is saluscoin.info.

Buying and Selling SaluS

SaluS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, YoBit, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaluS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SaluS using one of the exchanges listed above.

