Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give BP (LON:BP) a GBX 700 Price Target

BP (LON:BP) has been given a GBX 700 ($9.21) price objective by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 52.36% from the company’s current price.

BP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($7.23) price objective on shares of BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 605 ($7.96) to GBX 570 ($7.50) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Main First Bank assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 620 ($8.16) price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.55) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 601.47 ($7.91).

BP stock opened at GBX 459.45 ($6.04) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $93.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.32. BP has a 12 month low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 483.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 496.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.90.

In other news, insider Brian Gilvary bought 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 471 ($6.20) per share, for a total transaction of £306.15 ($402.72).

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

