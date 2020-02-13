Sanne Group (LON:SNN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sanne Group (LON:SNN) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 735 ($9.67) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SNN. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sanne Group to a “sector performer” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 700 ($9.21) in a research note on Friday, January 10th. HSBC downgraded Sanne Group to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 645 ($8.48) to GBX 675 ($8.88) in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sanne Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.55) target price on shares of Sanne Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sanne Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 694.29 ($9.13).

SNN stock opened at GBX 639 ($8.41) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $967.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.22. Sanne Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 482 ($6.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 762 ($10.02). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 636.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 589.14.

Sanne Group plc is a specialist global provider of outsourced corporate and fund administration, reporting and fiduciary services. The Company operates through seven segments: Debt, Real Estate, Private Equity, Corporate and Institutional, Executive Incentives, Private Client and Treasury. The segments offer services, including fund and corporate administration; accounting and reporting services; asset servicing; loan agency and servicing (Debt); depositary services; compliance monitoring; transaction management; special purpose vehicle (SPV) administration; company secretary/governance support; regulatory reporting services; listing services for the channel Islands Securities Exchange (Corporate and Institutional); director and trustee services; portfolio reporting (private client); philanthropy services (Private Client), and cash and foreign exchange (FX) management (Treasury).

