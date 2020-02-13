Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Short Interest Update

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 645,200 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the January 15th total of 582,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. HSBC raised shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Renaissance Capital lowered shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sasol by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sasol by 1,145.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Sasol by 201.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Sasol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Sasol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SSL traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,941. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Sasol has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $34.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.95.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

