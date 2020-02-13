SBA Communications (SBAC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $292.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 244.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.52. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $178.57 and a 1-year high of $293.19.

In other news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,051,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. ValuEngine upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $214.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

