Scala (XLA) Market Capitalization Achieves $474,489.00

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Scala coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre, Crex24 and STEX. In the last seven days, Scala has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. Scala has a market cap of $474,489.00 and approximately $2,291.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $355.80 or 0.03475610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009752 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00251430 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000812 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00037955 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00148282 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Scala’s total supply is 8,749,829,804 coins and its circulating supply is 8,623,829,804 coins. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network. Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io. Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Scala can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, TradeOgre and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

