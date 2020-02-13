ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Director Acquires $102,080.00 in Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Director Michael J. Grainger bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $102,080.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.90. The company had a trading volume of 96,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,400. ScanSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $40.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $750.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.10.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $989.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.27 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in ScanSource by 51.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ScanSource during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCSC has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

