Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 889,729 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 33,260 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.6% of Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $140,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 51,337 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 4.7% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 86,948 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 34.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 65,133 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 16,741 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in Microsoft by 15.7% in the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 503,586 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,014,000 after acquiring an additional 68,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

MSFT traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $183.93. 23,048,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,205,030. The company has a market cap of $1,404.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.34. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $105.48 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.