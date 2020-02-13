Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 128,099 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $18,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 34.1% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In related news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $151,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLB. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

Schlumberger stock opened at $35.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.64. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.05%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.