Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in shares of Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,599,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 4.61% of Scholastic worth $61,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Scholastic by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 955,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,729,000 after acquiring an additional 44,429 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Scholastic by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scholastic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Scholastic by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 365,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCHL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Scholastic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st.

Shares of Scholastic stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.00. The stock had a trading volume of 88,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,923. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 72.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Scholastic Corp has a 1 year low of $31.38 and a 1 year high of $45.80.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $597.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.00 million. Scholastic had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Scholastic Corp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

